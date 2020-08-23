A major update for the Analytics Android app was released last month, complete with Google's updated Material Theme and other interface changes. Now another update has been released, allowing you to finally access App+Web and Firebase properties on the go, in addition to data from regular websites.

Google Analytics first introduced App+Web properties over a year ago, which combine usage data for both native applications and websites into a single dashboard. Better late than never, I suppose. The new update is rolling out on the Play Store, but if you don't want to wait, it's also available on APKMirror.