The Galaxy Z Flip hasn't enjoyed the same success as Samsung's other 2020 flagship phones, largely due to its high price and niche form factor, but it's definitely not being ignored by the company. In fact, the original LTE version (not the newer 5G variant) is now receiving the One UI 2.5 update alongside Samsung's other phones.
One UI 2.5 debuted on the Galaxy Note20 series, and the update arrived on the Galaxy S20 lineup shortly after the Notes were released. It allows third-party launchers to use Android 10's full-screen gestures, adds more video modes in the camera app, includes wireless DeX support for compatible smart TVs, and sprinkles in a few additional features. However, the Galaxy Z Flip didn't support DeX to begin with, so the wireless feature isn't present.
New camera features (left) and audio bookmarks in Samsung Notes (right) on the Galaxy S20
The update for the Z Flip also includes the August security patch, and comes in at a download of 1.1GB. It appears to be limited to the United States for now, but the OTA should arrive in other regions soon.
- Source:
- Max Winebach (Twitter),
- SamMobile
