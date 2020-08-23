Last week, Fortnite released a new update that circumvented Apple and Google's rules on in-app payments, by allowing players to purchase V-Bucks without Apple and Google taking 30% of the revenue. The game was promptly removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and now Apple is further retaliating against Epic.

Epic Games has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, seeking to force Apple to re-list Fortnite on the App Store, or at least not removing it from existing devices (which is possible on iOS). According to Epic's legal filings, Apple will cut off the company from all iOS/macOS development tools by August 28th, including the company's early access to new iOS and Mac releases.

"[Apple] told Epic that by August 28," the document alleges, "Apple will cut off Epic’s access to all development tools necessary to create software for Apple’s platforms—including for the Unreal Engine Epic offers to third-party developers, which Apple has never claimed violated any Apple policy. Not content simply to remove Fortnite from the App Store, Apple is attacking Epic’s entire business in unrelated areas."

The decision to block development on Unreal Engine across macOS and iOS will have far-reaching consequences for third-party game developers. While Unreal isn't an incredibly popular option for smartphone games, it has been used for titles like Batman: Arkham Origins, Dungeon Defenders, and the Infinite Blade series. The engine is also used in some desktop software for real-time 3D modeling — Disney's The Mandalorian utilized the Unreal Engine for creating live backdrops.