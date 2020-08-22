This story was originally published and last updated .
In just two short years since taking the audio tech industry by storm, EarFun has developed quite the reputation for producing impressive audio gadgets at affordable price points. This year, they've upped their true wireless earbuds game with their CES 2020 Innovation Award winner and iF Design Award honoree, EarFun Air. Here's what you need to know.
The EarFun Air true wireless earbuds come equipped with dual low-distortion composite dynamic drivers for superior sound, paired alongside four microphones that provide optimal noise-canceling clarity during calls. EarFun Air feature in-ear capacitive detection technology, allowing the music playing on your paired device to automatically pause when you remove an earbud from your ear or resume when you place the bud back in.
They also support single earbud mode so that you can still listen to your music with only one earbud enabled. Finally, intuitive controls enable you to adjust audio volume and manipulate playback with a simple press, while digital assistant support enables you to control your listening experience with just your voice.
The EarFun Air buds boast a 7-hour battery life on a single charge, with 28 additional hours of power stored in the charging case, placing their longevity above the nearest competitor by more than 11 total hours. To keep the case and buds topped of, the Air support both wireless charging, as well as fast USB-C charging that can add two hours of playtime in only 10 minutes. EarFun Air also have an IPX7 waterproof rating, making them the perfect companion for exercising or participating in activities near water.
For a limited time, you can pick up the EarFun Air for 27% off MSRP, bringing the price down to $43.99. Just head on over to the EarFun Air's Amazon page and tap the "Save an extra $10" coupon underneath the price. Then add the product to your cart, and be sure to use the coupon code EARFUN42 at checkout for additional savings. Alternatively, you can use the same code to save when you place your order through EarFun's official website, where you'll find even more summer sale discounts on their product lineup.
