Back in March, DOOM 2016 was one of AP's most-wanted games for Stadia, and surprise surprise, Google has released the shooter on Stadia as of this morning (8/18/20) along with Superhot: Mind Control Delete, the sequel to Superhot. You can snag DOOM 2016 for $19.99, which is the same price as the Steam version, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete is currently available at a discount at $17.49 (or $14.99 if you're a Pro subscriber).

If you're unfamiliar with DOOM 2016, it basically serves as a soft reboot of the '90s-based franchise that's geared for modern times, but it still offers all of the enjoyable shooting action you would expect as you tear through crowds of demons. Unlike DOOM Eternal (this title's sequel), there's less platforming in DOOM 2016, so if you weren't happy with all of the changes to the core gameplay loop in DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016 offers something that more resembles the original run-and-gun titles from the '90s.

Purchase DOOM 2016 here.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete is the sequel to the bullet-time first-person shooter Superhot, so now both titles are officially available on Stadia. Much like the original, Superhot: Mind Control Delete offers more of the same bullet-time shooting action, where nothing moves unless you do, making for a unique strategic first-person shooter.

Purchase Superhot: Mind Control Delete here.

So there you have it, DOOM 2016 is finally available on Stadia, and it will only run you $19.99 to pick it up. Of course, the arrival of Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a welcome surprise, especially since the title is currently on sale for $17.49 with a further discount available for Pro members. We can also expect PGA Tour 2K21 to arrive on the Stadia store on August 21 for $59.99, and Spiritfarer will land at an unspecified time this week.

Oh, and if you're eager to see how the development for Baldur's Gate 3 is shaping up, Larian Studios is offering a special livestream on its YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PT, which you can view here.