Microsoft announced a handful of improvements for its Your Phone Android-to-Windows integration and app-streaming back at Samsung's unpacked event on August 5th. The changes revealed brought tools like an app launcher on your desktop and the ability to pin apps to your taskbar and Start menu. Well, now that you can actually get a Note20 or Note20 Ultra, Microsoft has started rolling the feature out to the general public and is no longer an "Insider" exclusive.

The news comes courtesy of Microsoft's Windows Blog. Although device compatibility still seems limited to Samsung phones according to official documentation, those pages also haven't been updated to mention any of Samsung's latest hardware — though I'd expect it will work with the Note20 Ultra you may have recently picked up.

On top of that are some other hardware requirements, like running a recent version of Windows 10, the latest Your Phone app (available at APK Mirror if the update hasn't hit you yet), and a shared Wi-Fi connection.

Microsoft notes that the feature's rollout will be gradual (and seemingly server-side0, so it could take a few days to appear. And if you run into any issues, be sure to send feedback with details. An FAQ with setup instructions is also available here, and remember that support for running multiple apps at once is planned for later this year.