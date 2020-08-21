Verizon has brought Android 10 to both the Moto G7 Play and Power after Motorola first started distributing the upgrade for those phones throughout Latin America in June.
Both phones officially saw their rollouts begin on Wednesday. It'll take a while for everyone to see their phones pop the update up, but at least one Redditor got their update.
Image: u/Dennygreen
The 2019 mid-rangers originally came with Android 9 Pie. For the G7 Play, this comes as System Update 6 with software version QPY30.85-18. The Power is getting this as System Update 8 with version QPO30.85-18.
