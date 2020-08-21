With coronavirus keeping many of us homebound, there's a dramatic increase in the demand for laptops, especially affordable ones for students and those of us working from home. This has caused massive stock shortages for popular models of various Chromebooks, but we think there are still a few solid picks available that you can get in the $200-300 range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and most of them have large 14/15-inch screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options with large screens that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026. Pricing varies by retailer, but as of the time of writing, most stores are selling it for around $300.

If you're enrolled in a school or university, you may be able to sign up for Samsung's educational discount, which drops the total price of the Chromebook 4+ on Samsung's online store to just $254.99.

Lenovo Chromebook S340: $299

This is essentially Lenovo's version of the Samsung Chromebook 4+. It has the same Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 1080p screen as the Samsung model. There is one key difference, though — this has a touch screen, while the Samsung Chromebook 4+ does not.

Just like the Samsung Chromebook 4+, the Lenovo S340 will receive Chrome OS updates from Google until June 2026.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $230

In addition to the Chromebook 4+ that we already mentioned above, Samsung also sells a smaller (and cheaper) model called the Chromebook 4. It has an 11-inch 1366x768 screen, so while it's not as great for productivity work as the larger 14-15" models in this list, the greater portability might make it a better option for some children.

Other specifications include an Intel Celeron N400 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, a built-in 720p webcam, and both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. It will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

If you're enrolled in a school or university, you may be able to sign up for Samsung's educational discount, which drops the total price of the Chromebook 4+ on Samsung's online store to just $254.99.