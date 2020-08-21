Some may consider the Pixel 4a to be an amuse bouche for the bigger courses: the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Is there reason to build up your anticipation? Well, there's some new intel on what their spec sheets might hold.

The intel comes from Android Central and the top-line point, if you care about silicon, is that both phones will share the Snapdragon 765G chipset from Qualcomm.

Pixel 4a 5G = 128GB

Pixel 5 = 128GB if there are 64GB models, I haven't seen them. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 21, 2020

We do have a sidebar coming from WinFuture's Roland Quandt, who claims that both phones will have at least one model with internal storage of 128GB. Android Central seems to agree as far as the Pixel 5 is concerned.

Nothing else is really known about the Pixel 4a 5G other than that the display will apparently span 6.2 inches. Google has already said that it will cost $499.

The Pixel 5, though, comes in with a smaller screen at 6 inches flat, but the panel will be at QHD resolution and run as fast as 90Hz. The battery here is said to be "considerably larger" than the Pixel 4's 2,800mAh cell, but it will not be 3,080mAh as some circles have speculated. Wireless charging is supported with maximum rates of 15W inbound and 5W outbound. There's 8GB of RAM.

It's suggested that Google may stake an event as early as September 30 — not the October 8 date we've lifted from a Google France blog post — but a lot remains to be seen before we can place our confidence in what we're looking at now.