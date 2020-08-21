We'd like to believe that Android Police readers know what a Pixel phone looks like at this point. Actually, we think we already have some idea of what the Pixel 5 looks like. But hey, why not have more of an idea? More renders of the device are out and there's a fly-around video, too.
The materials come from Steve Hemmerstoffer's @OnLeaks through the blog of Indian retailer Pricebaba and even Hemmerstoffer himself admits that fan demand led him to follow upon the renders of @xleaks7 and Pigtou.
The device supposedly measures 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.1 mm with an extra 0.4mm in the camera pad which appears to contain three sensors. Down the back, we've got a capacitive fingerprint sensor and a Google 'G' glyph. On front, we've got our biggest Pixel display yet — this may come at the cost of Soli motion sensors and a front-facing time-of-flight sensor — plus a "punched-in" selfie camera. We've got a couple other articles about specs elsewhere on Android Police.
Google could be working towards a full announcement on October 8, but, like everything you see now and forever, things may change.
- Source:
- Pricebaba
