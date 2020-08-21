Welcome to Friday, everyone. Since it's almost the weekend, I have a full list of sales to share with everyone today, including the first title in the Danganronpa visual novel series, which is on sale in celebration of the second title's launch on the Play Store. There are also a bunch of Team 17 titles on sale today, including The Escapists 2, which is a fantastic strategy game. And if you're a fan of Souls-like titles, Animus - Harbinger Unpacked is a solid mobile offering in the genre. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- World Clock Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- PANTONE, RAL & NCS color scheme. Wall paint tester $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- File Manager Pro (No Ads) - File Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Best U $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wijsr: Addition and subtraction to 20 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Photo Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control $2.70 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Own Your Awesome $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice $15.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PhotoMap PRO Gallery - Photos, Videos and Trips $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- F-Stop Gallery Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi $15.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 3 days
- Imperial Settlers: Roll & Write $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crowntakers $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sheltered $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Worms 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animus - Harbinger Unpacked $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Slider Block $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Naked King $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Super Gridland $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - Beta Release $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crayon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OreoWaves Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
