If you feel like YouTube Music (YTM) is currently adding a new feature every day, you're not mistaken. With Google Play Music going the way of the dodo soon, YTM has gone into overdrive to match it as much as possible before it's deprecation time. The latest addition is lyrics support on the web client.

Lyrics began showing up in YTM's mobile app on Android in February, then officially rolled out in May. On the web, though, they haven't appeared until now. Following a server-side test, some users have noticed that the now playing interface has two tabs now, similar to the mobile UI. The queue lives in one, while the lyrics show up in the second.

Above: Existing "Now Playing" interface only shows the queue. Below: New UI with Lyrics tab.

Since this is a server-side switch on the YTM website, there's nothing you can do to get it, but we hope it rolls out to everyone soon. There's no word yet on lyrics support in the silly and limited Android TV integration, which would be just as useful as the web one if it ever showed up.