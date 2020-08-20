Samsung's newest Note phones are almost here, and they're very, very expensive. These phones sport Samsung's latest displays, improved S Pens, and all the 5G you can handle. If you're dead-set on picking up the new Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra, you've got several options. Samsung has the unlocked phone, of course, but you can also buy the phone from your carrier of choice. Everyone has at least a few pre-order bonuses, trade-in deals, and more. We've got all the details right here. Today (August 20th) is your last chance to get pre-order deals, and it'll probably be a few more weeks at least before there are new discounts.

This year marks the first time Spigen has launched a lineup that’s not only 100% slim and protective, but that's designed to cover the entire Galaxy family, including the new Note20 and Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab. With a collection that includes the best-selling Tough Armor, clear Ultra Hybrid, svelte Liquid Air, and even the newly upgraded Thin Fit, Spigen has everything you need to keep your Samsung gadgets looking clean and pristine for years to come. Spigen Case Collection for Galaxy Note20

Spigen Case Collection for Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Spigen Case Collection for Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab

Samsung

Samsung will have pre-orders live on August 6. The retail pricing, which we expect all carriers and retailers to follow for the pre-order period, is $999.99 for the Galaxy Note20 and $1,299.99 for the Note20 Ultra. Samsung offers payment plans split up over 36 months. That should work out to around $27.78 monthly for the Note20 and $36.12 per month for the Note20 Ultra. To get the Samsung bonuses, you have to place your order before general availability on August 21.

Pre-order offers, ending 8/20:

Get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 5G or $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung credits can be applied to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle, which includes a Bluetooth controller and a three-month Game Pass subscription.

Trade-in values as high as $650 for all phones from the Galaxy S20 and Note10 families, as well as the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Older iPhones and Samsung devices go down from there, but you can still get good value from older phones—Samsung will give you $400 for a Galaxy S9, for example. Google phones max out at $400 for Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 families. A 3a or 3a XL will get you $300. Again, that's pretty generous for a phone that barely cost more than that when it was new.

AT&T

Starting August 6, AT&T customers can visit AT&T's landing page to pre-order the Note20 and Note20 Ultra. The phones will be in-store and shipping online beginning August 21. The Note20 is $999.99—$33.34 a month for 30 months. The Note20 Ultra (128GB) is $1,299.99, and the Note20 Ultra (512GB) is $1,449.99. On a payment plan, that's $43.34/month for 30 months (128GB) and $48.34/month for 30 months (512GB).

Pre-order offer, ending 8/20: For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers that trade in an eligible smartphone can get the Note20 5G for free ($1000 credit) when they buy it on a 30-month installment plan with an AT&T unlimited plan. AT&T has a list of eligible devices but won't tell you how much any of them is worth upfront. Yes, that's very annoying when you're trying to budget for a new, expensive phone.

Verizon

Pre-orders go live on August 6, and the phone ships on August 21. The Note20 is 41.66 per month for 24 months ($999.99 retail), and the Note20 Ultra is $54.16 per month for 24 months ($1,299.99 retail).

Pre-order offers, ending 8/20:

Buy any Galaxy Note20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.

Upgrade to any Galaxy Note20 5G series smartphone and get $550 when trading in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will net $550, a Galaxy Z Flip is a bit higher at $557, and a Galaxy S20 Ultra is worth $509. Everything else is substantially less.

Samsung is also offering up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. You can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application.

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G cases, screen protectors, and charging accessories during the pre-order period.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's pre-orders don't go live until August 7 (Friday), but the street date is the same as everywhere else: August 21st. The Note20 is $999.99 or $41.67/month for 24 months. The Note20 Ultra is $1,299.99 or $54.17/month for 128GB of storage. The 512GB model is $149.99 down and $54.17/month (Full retail $1,449.99).

Pre-order offers, ending 8/20:

Buy one Galaxy Note20 5G and get another one FREE. Or up to $1000 off a second qualifying Galaxy smartphone of equal or lesser value when you add a line.

Get up to half off (max $500) a Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, or Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in a qualifying device.

Best Buy

Best Buy will have unlocked and carrier versions of the phones at the standard $999.99 and $1299.99 prices. Pre-orders are live on August 6th, and the phone hits shelves on August 21. Place an order before then to get the below pre-order deals.

Save up to $700 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G with pre-order, qualified activation, and trade-in. Full-value trade-ins include Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series, Galaxy Note10/10+, and iPhone 11 Pro series.

Pre-orders through August 20th can get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 or $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity will have pre-orders available on August 6, and the phone will ship on August 21. Pricing is the same, starting at $999.99 for the Note20 and $1,299.99 for the Note20 Ultra.

Pre-order offers (no end date specified):

New customers who switch to Xfinity between August 6 and September 15 can get $400 off the Note20 or Note20 Ultra. To be eligible, you have to buy a phone, activate a new line, and transfer a number.

Existing customers can get a $400 prepaid Visa card when they upgrade to the Note20 or Note20 Ultra.

US Cellular

Pre-orders are live on August 6, and the phones drop on August 21. The carrier has not confirmed full retail pricing, but we'd expect the same $999.99 and $1,299.99 for the Note20 and Note20 Ultra, respectively.

Pre-order offers:

For a limited time, new customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an exclusive Unlimited with Payback

Current upgrade-eligible customers can receive $300 in bill credits when purchasing either device.

Pre-orders through August 20th can get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 or $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club will begin selling the phones on launch day (August 21st), and it will offer deals on the AT&T variant of the phone. The base price is the same as all other retailers: $999.99 for the Note20 and $1,299.99 for the Note20 Ultra.

AT&T activation bonuses, starting August 21st: