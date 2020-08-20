The second-generation Pixel Buds debuted a couple of months ago. We walked away unable to recommend them, but these wireless earbuds are getting a few new features today that will hopefully improve the experience a bit. They include bass boost, sharing detection, and a few others. Plus, some fixes have been implemented to hopefully alleviate the connectivity issues some have been experiencing.

These new features were teased last month along with a promise to fix the audio cutout issue that the Pixel Buds have dealt with for months. Google tells us that this version, v550, includes fixes for "decreasing instances of cut-outs during calls, better autorecovery when one or both earbuds lose connection, improving media playback stability for phones that have software audio encoding, and addresses an issue where one earbud fails to connect when pulled out of the case." We're also told that those who do continue to have connectivity issues should feel free to reach out to Google customer support.

Now onto the new features. The first is bass boost, which is pretty self-explanatory; you can turn the bass up in the Pixel Buds settings. Also new is sharing detection; the Pixel Buds are able to see when an earbud is being shared with someone else, at which point they'll allow both people to swipe on their bud to control their own volume. Pretty handy.

Google is also adding a transcribe mode, which will translate things on the fly from English to French, German, Italian, and Spanish. Understandably, it's said to work best in quiet environments with only one person talking at a time. For instance, in Spanish, the trigger would be "Hey Google, ayúdame a entender inglés" (help me understand English). Again, this only works to translate English speech to the other four languages at the moment, not vice versa. Users can also follow along on their phone to read the transcript.

Other additions include Attention Alerts, which are an experimental feature that lowers the volume of your audio if it detects dog barking, baby cries, or vehicles with sirens driving by. This seems difficult to implement, so it'll be interesting to see how effective it proves to be. There's also an update to Find My Device that will display the last known location of your Pixel Buds (when they were last connected to your phone). Lastly, there are two new Assistant commands you can use. You can now ask Google to turn your touch controls on and off. Additionally, you can ask how much battery life you have left on the earbuds, which is pretty handy.

These features are rolling out today, so keep an eye out for them.