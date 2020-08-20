It's taken months for all the colors to fall into place — almost four months, in fact — but the Google Store is now shipping the second-generation Pixel Buds in Just White, Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black to customers in the United States.

The $179 true wireless earbuds have been around since late April, but just in the white variation. The other three colors had been marketed back at the Made by Google showcase in October.

Delivery windows will vary between areas and colors, but we found in Greater Boston that the white would take the longest at this point (as early as August 31 on expedited shipping), followed by orange (8/28), mint (8/27), then black (8/24).

We also checked on Google Stores in other countries — prior to the Buds 2 launch, we had reported that foreign regions would not be getting as many colors as in the U.S. — and found that while all shops are stocking Just White, the United Kingdom gained Almost Black, and Canada added on both black and Quite Mint. Google Store Japan originally advertised white, black, and mint colors and is currently selling all three of them.