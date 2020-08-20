There's no denying that ChillyRoom's roguelike twin-stick shooter Soul Knight has found tons of success, what with its 10-million installs currently listed on the Play Store. But now there's a new contender in the mix, and it's called Otherworld Legends. This is a game that plays much like Soul Knight but offers flashier graphics, improved controls, not to mention a bunch of new enemies to fight and plenty of new items to collect.

Above, you can watch the trailer for Otherworld Legends, which shows off the title's gameplay. As you can see, there's a heavier reliance on melee weapons over the guns found in Soul Knight, so gameplay in Otherworld Legends is a little slower, which looks like a good choice to me since Soul Knight can get pretty hectic. Really, the game reminds me of The Binding of Isaac and its many clones, as you move room to room fighting enemies while collecting items. So I can't say the gameplay feels fresh, though it's definitely enjoyable, and it looks great in action.

Important notice on changes of IAPs in #OtherworldLegends pic.twitter.com/pJGRacGadr — ChillyRoom (@ChillyRoom) August 20, 2020

Sadly it would appear fans aren't impressed with the title's monetization since Otherworld Legends currently leans heavily on gated content. Only one character is free to start, with another easily picked up if you grind for in-game currency, but the rest are locked behind in-app purchases, as well as many of their skills, which has angered fans royally. Luckily the developer has already addressed this in an in-game announcement as well as a tweet, which you can read below. The monetization fixes will be coming next week.

So as of right now, Otherworld Legends contains in-app purchases that range up to $3.99 per item, which aren't that bad, but you'll have to wait until next week for the dev to push out an update to add a way to grind for the game's character skills, instead of being forced to purchase them outright.

So there you have it. Otherworld Legends is off to a rocky start, all thanks to IAP-gated content, but this should soon change, showing the developer listens to its fans. This tends to be rare in the mobile gaming community, though I can't say this makes me eager to play through the title right now knowing fixes to its monetization are coming shortly. Still, if you'd like to take a look, or simply wish to prepare for next week's patch, go ahead and grab Otherworld Legends from the Play Store widget below.