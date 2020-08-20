Google is having some issues with its servers as multiple services seem partially broken right now. Most notably, a lot of people say that they can't send emails via Gmail at the moment, with thousands of reports on DownDetector.com, but there are also reports that some aren't able to upload files to Drive. Google itself notes on its G Suite Status Dashboard that there are additional problems with Docs, Meet, and Voice. Most recently, Google added Chat, Keep, and Groups to the list of disrupted services.

Left: Failed to send email in Gmail. Right: Failed upload in Drive.

Google first acknowledged the problems at about 10:30 pm PST, but reports have been popping up well before then and are still pouring in. The company updated its Dashboard at 11 pm PST, saying that it's still working on the issues and that it will provide an update at 1 am PST. Google has also just added Chat, Keep, and Groups to the list, so whatever issues the company is experiencing, they seem to be spreading.

G Suite Status Dashboard as of 12:30 am PST. Latest entries: Groups, Chat, and Keep.

I can confirm the Drive issues myself on both my personal and my G Suite account, though sending emails works fine via my personal email address — it's possible that different accounts are affected to varying degrees.

We'll keep you posted on this issue and will report when Google comes forward with a solution.