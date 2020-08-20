Energy Ring offers a neat way to put that obtrusive camera cutout to some good use. In the last few months, the app has moved beyond Samsung phones to cover a whole host of devices from other brands as well. In line with that, Energy Ring has now added support for two of the newest entries in the smartphone market — the Pixel 4a and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

In addition to these two phones, the General Edition of the app now also supports the Galaxy M31s, Realme 6i, and Oppo Find X2 Neo, along with newer variants of the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro Max. These fresh additions come courtesy of a server-side update, as suggested in the revised app changelog.

Changelog WHAT’S NEW

100,000+ downloads, thanks for the support, everyone! Remote Update: Added support for Realme 6i, Note 9/ Pro Max (new variants), Galaxy M31s Note 20 Ultra, Find X2 Neo, Pixel 4A. * Added support for OnePlus Nord, Realme X50 Pro.

* Now supports Redmi Note 9.

* Fixed alignment for Redmi Note 9S/Pro/Max.

* Added guide on how to prevent the service from being killed in the background. If your device has a punch hole camera, please reach out via email to get support added for your device. :)

The Pixel 4a, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and all other phones on the list will have access to the same set of customizable indicator rings that we’ve seen before. However, not all features will be available to free users; the app requires in-app purchases to unlock everything. You can download it from the Play Store widget below or APK Mirror.