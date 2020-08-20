Company of Heroes coming to iPhone and Android later this year

Feral Interactive today announced that the critically-acclaimed World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes™ will be released later this year on iPhone and Android. Originally developed by Relic Entertainment and published by SEGA for Windows, Company of Heroes was previously brought to iPad by Feral Interactive, and is now being adapted for iPhone and Android.

A masterpiece of simulated warfare, Company of Heroes puts players in command of two companies of American soldiers, and challenges them to direct an intense squad-based campaign starting at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. Fully tailored to and optimised for mobile devices, Company of Heroes features a sophisticated user interface that helps players execute real-time tactics, adapt to rapidly shifting combat environments, and overcome ferocious opposition to secure the liberation of France.

Company of Heroes will be a premium game available from the App Store and Google Play Store for $13.99 / £13.99 / €14,99 .

The game contains no microtransactions, and owners of the iPad version will be able to install the iPhone version at no extra cost.

Further information including release dates and supported devices will be announced in due course.

