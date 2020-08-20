This story was originally published and last updated .
Feral Interactive has announced that it will bring the World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes to Android this year. The game was recently ported by Feral to the iPad, and so it makes sense that this mobile port will be tweaked to support phones, and luckily Android phones are part of this equation. So while we don't yet know when to expect the arrival of Company of Heroes on Android, at the very least, we now know the strategy game is coming sometime this year.
Feral Interactive is a quality port house that has brought some fantastic PC and console games to Android, such as Tropico, ROME: Total War, and GRID Autosport, which is precisely why I'm excited to hear that the studio will bring the real-time strategy game Company of Heroes to the Play Store in 2020.
While details are still light, we do know the Android version of Company of Heroes will arrive as a premium release, and so will be available at launch for $13.99. As it stands, we don't yet know what devices will be able to run the game, or when it will arrive, though I'm sure more details will slowly leak out as development moves forward, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for further coverage in the coming months.
Company of Heroes coming to iPhone and Android later this year
Feral Interactive today announced that the critically-acclaimed World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes™ will be released later this year on iPhone and Android. Originally developed by Relic Entertainment and published by SEGA for Windows, Company of Heroes was previously brought to iPad by Feral Interactive, and is now being adapted for iPhone and Android.
A masterpiece of simulated warfare, Company of Heroes puts players in command of two companies of American soldiers, and challenges them to direct an intense squad-based campaign starting at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. Fully tailored to and optimised for mobile devices, Company of Heroes features a sophisticated user interface that helps players execute real-time tactics, adapt to rapidly shifting combat environments, and overcome ferocious opposition to secure the liberation of France.
Company of Heroes will be a premium game available from the App Store and Google Play Store for $13.99 / £13.99 / €14,99 .
The game contains no microtransactions, and owners of the iPad version will be able to install the iPhone version at no extra cost.
Further information including release dates and supported devices will be announced in due course.
Feral Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of games for the macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android platforms, founded in 1996 and based in London, England. It is responsible for such hits as GRID™ Autosport for Nintendo Switch and iOS, Alien: Isolation™ for Nintendo Switch, macOS and Linux, ROME: Total War™ and Tropico for iOS and Android, Shadow of the Tomb Raider®, Total War™: THREE KINGDOMS, DiRT® 4™, Total War™: WARHAMMER II, Life is Strange™: Before the Storm, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT: Rally®, F1™ 2017, HITMAN™, XCOM® 2, Company of Heroes™ 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ GOTY, and Empire: Total War™ for macOS and Linux, and The LEGO® Movie 2 Videogame for macOS. Visit the Feral Interactive website and find us on Twitter or Facebook.
Relic Entertainment™ is a SEGA owned studio located in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 1997, Relic is an award winning studio, known for critically-acclaimed titles like Homeworld, Company of Heroes and the Dawn of War series as well as other genre-defining real-time strategy titles.
SEGA Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and Hardlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk
Feral Interactive reveals release date and price for Company of Heroes
This past April, we learned that Feral Interactive would port the World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes to Android sometime this summer, and today the studio has revealed that the game will officially land on September 10th for $13.99, which is $7 cheaper than the Steam version. Seeing that Feral is well-known for competent ports, such as Tropico, ROME: Total War, and GRID Autosport, I have high hopes that the port for Company of Heroes will turn out great. So if you're as eager as me to get your hands on the Android version of Company of Heroes, as of today, you can pre-register on the Play Store to receive a notification once the game goes live.
