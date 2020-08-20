There are thousands of Android phones available right now, and while it's great there are so many choices, the abundance of devices can sometimes feel overwhelming. That's why we've created a list of the best Android smartphones to buy, with something for every price point and taste. By the end, you should have all of the information you need to make an informed purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung's Galaxy phones are the most popular Android devices worldwide, and for good reason: they're usually fantastic. This year's S20 series checks nearly every box, while pushing the all-screen design to its limit. There are three models available, but the base S20 is the one most people should get — it's the best bang for your buck.

The entry-level S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with ultra-smooth 120Hz, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), and a 4,000mAh battery. Three rear cameras are included: a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP wide-angle, and a 64MP telephoto. You also get full 5G support, if your carrier has a 5G network in your area. However, the trusty headphone jack from the S10 series is no more, so you'll have to adapt to the #donglelife.

The base Galaxy S20 is available in four colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud Blue. It normally costs $999.99, but the phone has already been discounted a few times for as much as $200 off.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Even though prices on OnePlus phones continue to rise every year, they're still a (marginally) better deal than phones from companies like Samsung. The OnePlus 8 Pro was hard to come by when it was first released, but now it's more widely available.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 chipset (with 5G support), a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of internal storage, four rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, a 4,510mAh battery, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It's also one of the few phones sold in the United States with dual-SIM support, and is OnePlus' first device with an IP68 water resistance rating and wireless charging.

In our review, Ryne wrote, "While $900 is competitive in the current market for a 5G Snapdragon 865-powered phone, It's still a huge increase in cost over the $670 OnePlus 7 Pro and $600 7T. Given the crazy prices we are now seeing across the board this generation, I have a feeling that increase may have more to do with Qualcomm than OnePlus, but it doesn't really matter whose fault it is. When you get down to it, this is a really expensive phone — but it's worth every penny."

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 3a was Android Police's Smartphone of the Year for 2019, and Google has delivered a solid sequel for 2020. The Pixel 4a is the new top contender for the best budget Android phone, thanks to its fantastic camera, solid software, and Google's promise of three years of OS and security updates.

Some of the standout features include a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (no microSD, unfortunately), a 5.81-inch OLED screen, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a 3,140mAh battery, and a headphone jack. Best of all, you get all of that for just $350 — less than half the price of a Galaxy S20.

In our review, David wrote, "By all meaningful metrics, I consider the Pixel 4a a total success. It's a phone that feels built for the moment: cheap, uncompromising, and noticeably—even charmingly—devoid of useless software bloat. The 4a is a pure distillation of what the essential smartphone experience is all about: communicating, consuming, sharing, and capturing. It does all of three of the first of these just as well as any other phone, but when you launch that camera app, you always know you're going to get a great shot."

Motorola Moto G Power

Motorola didn't release a standard Moto G phone in the United States this year, instead we got the 'Moto G Power' and the 'Moto G Stylus.' The former is probably the best phone in the ~$200 range you can get right now.

The Moto G Power has a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), and a 6.4-inch 1080p LCD screen. The 'Power' in the name refers to the massive 5,000mAh battery, which should last most people 2-3 days on a single charge.

There are some trade-offs that were made to bring the price down, though. There's no quick-charging, so topping up the battery will take a while, and Motorola also declined to add NFC support, which means no Google Pay support. Check out our full review for all the details.