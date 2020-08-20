It's been a while since Google updated its AR Core-compatible list of phones, but today a whole pile of 28 additions was unceremoniously dropped onto the list. New phones include Google's brand-new Pixel 4a, the LG Velvet 5G, Moto G8 Power Lite and G Pro, Vivo X50 and X50 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A20, A20s, A30s, and Z Flip 5G, among a whole lot more.
Of course, most of these devices probably already had ARCore support, now it's just officially documented. For those not familiar, ARCore support allows for things like checking out Google's 3D Animal library in Search, though it's also required for Playground support.
The full list of new additions is just below:
- Fujitsu F-51A
- Google Pixel 4a
- LG Q92
- LG style3
- LG Stylo 6
- LG VELVET 5G
- Motorola moto g⁸ power lite
- Motorola moto g pro
- Oppo A52
- Oppo A72
- Oppo A92
- Oppo A92s
- Oppo Reno3 A
- realme X50 Pro
- realme X50t 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Sharp AQUOS R5G
- Vivo iQOO 3 4G
- Vivo X50
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
The last time Google actively updated the list to add new phones was all the way back in June, so it's been a while.
