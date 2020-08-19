Virtual reality was beginning to feel like a big deal back in 2014, and Oculus was one of the prime players. After a successful Kickstarter campaign for the Rift VR, Facebook saw a chance to snatch the company up and purchased it for $2 billion in cash and stocks. Now after six years, Oculus is announcing that Facebook accounts will be mandatory for new users starting in October, and existing users may lose functionality if they don't merge their accounts by 2023.

Starting in October, customers using an Oculus device for the first time will be required to log in with a Facebook account. Existing users with Oculus accounts will have the option to log in through Facebook and merge their accounts. If you decline to sign in with Facebook, you'll still be able to use your Oculus account — but only until 2023, when support for Oculus accounts will end. At that point, you'll still be able to use your device, but "full functionality will require a Facebook account," and games and apps may not work correctly anymore. All upcoming unreleased Oculus devices will also require a Facebook account, even if you already have an Oculus one.

The company says that this change will allow more social integration into VR via Facebook profiles. The buzz around VR may have died down in recent years, but Oculus has continued releasing new products and working to improve the VR ecosystem. Even though Oculus account depreciation deadline is still years away, the company's customers are already voicing concerns about this change. When Facebook acquired the company, executives told Palmer Luckey, the original founder, that a Facebook account would never be required to use Oculus products.

Oculus says it knew the change would cause consternation, but that it's necessary to implement things like chat and live streaming into the product roadmap. Even though concerns over mandatory Facebook accounts are justifiable, it looks like we may have to get used to this current (non-virtual) reality