Google’s plan to acquire Fitbit has come under fire for the potential misuse of users’ health data, stalling the deal announced in November. In the meantime, Fitbit is continuing to work on its smartwatch range, and we could see some new product launches pretty soon. A WinFuture report details that Fitbit will add a new high-end timepiece named Sense to its lineup, along with new iterations of the Versa and Inspire series.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit’s newest addition to its already extensive range looks to be a higher-end smartwatch with the same aesthetic as the Versa 3. Its metal frame gives the Sense a more premium look and it could be necessary for that proposed ECG capability, which is becoming a hot feature among smartwatches. WinFuture, however, isn’t quite sure if the Sense will actually have ECG and is only speculating based on the markings on the watch’s back. Other icons seem to denote 50M water resistance, GPS, and temperature taking functionality.

Fitbit Versa 3

The third-gen Versa will seemingly retain its overall design but could lose the physical button. We do see a small indent in these leaked renders, which could be a Charge 4-like pressure-sensitive touch area that allows for better water resistance. The Versa 3’s display is another thing that appears to have changed; it now has rounded corners matching the overall shape.

Both Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches will likely switch to Google Assistant instead of Alexa. This isn’t exactly news considering we already knew that integration was on the cards. What’s interesting is that Fitbit will move to non-metal build for the Versa 3 when its predecessor comes with an aluminum shell. This could be a cost-cutting measure to keep its retail pricing reasonable and also to give the new Sense an extra edge over the Versa 3.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Finally, the budget-friendly Inspire fitness band is also getting an upgrade sometime later this year. The Inspire 2 doesn't appear to have undergone a major redesign, sticking to the monochrome display, but it does seemingly get the new haptic button. The report doesn’t have a lot to say about this one, and we don't yet know when any of these products will see the light of day.