Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After a hefty list of sales on Monday, things are slowing down for the middle of the week. Luckily I still have a few standouts to share with everyone today, so if you're looking for an idle RPG to play through, Buff Knight is a great choice. If you prefer puzzle games, then Traffix is a fantastic pickup, and if you're looking for a game that includes a worthwhile story, then 7Days is the top choice in today's list. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 20 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Jangu Adlam $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
Games
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- iJuggle Pro: The Improved Juggling Experience $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- MM2 | Racing 2020 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shamrock - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- iRadTech $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Default App Manager $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Traffix $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Slenderman Origins 1 Full $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slenderman Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror Quest. $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brain App - Daily Brain Training $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nae for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battery Widget Reborn 2020 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments