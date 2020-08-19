Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After a hefty list of sales on Monday, things are slowing down for the middle of the week. Luckily I still have a few standouts to share with everyone today, so if you're looking for an idle RPG to play through, Buff Knight is a great choice. If you prefer puzzle games, then Traffix is a fantastic pickup, and if you're looking for a game that includes a worthwhile story, then 7Days is the top choice in today's list. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 20 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours Jangu Adlam $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games