When Samsung took the
stage studio to introduce the Galaxy Note20 (and more), it also came forward with a promise: It said it would provide its flagships with OS updates for up to three generations. The company never really clarified which devices would benefit from this and only said that updates were "supported for flagship models from Galaxy S10 (Android 9) or later." In a press release, the company has now published a complete list of all phones and tablets that will benefit from the new policy.
Samsung will provide up to three Android OS upgrades to the following devices:
- Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, and upcoming S series devices
- Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite, and upcoming Note series devices
- Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices
- Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G, and select upcoming A series devices
- Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices
As an example, the company says that the Galaxy S20 will receive the first of its three OS upgrades with Android 11 later this year, which will be followed by two more to Android 12 and 13 (assuming that's what they're named). This would effectively give you three years of system updates, possibly followed by security updates afterward.
As you can see in the image at the top of this article, Samsung initially talked about "up to" three generations of OS updates, and unfortunately, that limitation remains active in its press release. Let's still hope that the company does commit to its promise for most of its devices — we'll be sure to keep an eye on how well it's performing.
It's still worth noting that Samsung has come a long way with this promise. In the past, customers could be happy to receive one or two Android version upgrade in a phone part of the Galaxy S series, though it has gotten much better compared to the early days. This improvement is likely not only Samsung's doing, though — Google laid the foundation with things like Treble, Project Mainline, and generic kernel images that make it much easier for OEMs to update their software.
