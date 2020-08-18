We're deep into summer and almost due for a couple of new phones from Samsung and Apple. Perfect time, then, for LG to finally bring around its new Velvet smartphone from overseas to the U.S. market. It came to AT&T late in July and is eventually going to make it to T-Mobile, but we now know exactly when Verizon will bring it to customers.

In making the jump stateside, the 5G device loses out on a spec line — American units get 6GB of RAM to South Korea's 8GB — in trading for a lower price tag. All the rest of the sheet, however, stays more or less the same for an all-around decent package which you can learn more about in our story here.

Specs Display 6.8" P-OLED 1080 x 2460 (20.5:9) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 + microSD up to 2TB Rear cameras 48MP f/1.8 main + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.4 depth Front camera 16MP f/1.9 fixed focus Battery 4,300mAh (supports Qi wireless charging) Build IP68, MIL-STD810G Connectivity 5G (network-dependent), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wacom stylus, headphone jack Software Android 10 Dimensions 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm / 180g

As mentioned above, AT&T had first dibs on the phone with online sales beginning on July 22, followed by local retail stockings starting August 7. The carrier is selling the Velvet for half off its retail price of $600 for customers who sign up for a 30-month installment plan.

Verizon will have the Velvet in an exclusive Aurora Red finish and be able to access the network's Ultra Wideband and (future) low-band frequencies for 5G. It'll cost subscribers $700 full retail for those privileges, though.

They can pay $240 instead if they purchase a phone online on a 24-month installment plan and plop down a new line of service with any of the Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans. The carrier is also honoring $350 guaranteed trade-ins, credited over 24 months, for eligible devices (of which we do not know of yet because the product page is not live yet) in good condition.

Details about what T-Mobile will do with the Velvet will come closer to its launch.