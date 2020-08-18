Google Maps is one of the best ways to navigate the world, and it's getting even better with more detailed views of natural features that more accurately reflect the Earth's terrain. New views are coming to roads. as well. that promise to make traveling by foot safer, easier, and more efficient.

Thanks to advancements in its color-mapping algorithmic technique, Google Maps is taking satellite imagery and using it to generate more comprehensive, vibrant maps at a global scale. This update makes areas more fun to explore and allows you to get a better idea of what kind of terrain you'll be traveling through on your route. Natural features like arid deserts, lush forests, and endless oceans will look more realistic — you can even see snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops.

Left: A view of Red Rock State Park in Arizona before Right: The same view after, with much more specific details

Along with more realistic views of natural features, Google is adding highly detailed street information in an effort to help users get around more safely and efficiently. Soon you'll be able to see precisely where sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands are positioned. More accurate shapes and widths that match the scale of roads are coming as well. These features will begin rolling out in London, New York, and San Francisco in the coming months, and Google plans to expand to additional cities later on.

Pedestrian islands are visible in the new detailed street view, but it's only coming to a few cities at first.

While not all of Google Maps recent additions are the most helpful, the service continues to hold onto the overwhelming majority of map users on mobile. It added directions to help bikeshare riders last month, and the ability to display where traffic lights are is in testing. (Please hurry and release it!) With today's new features, Google Maps is bceoming even more valuable to world travelers and everyday walkers alike. Prepare for your next journey by downloading Google Maps from APK Mirror or the Play Store.