It's no coincidence that Genshin Impact looks a heck of a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, thanks to its colorful graphics and open-world design. Of course, this parallel is easy to draw when the developer miHo Yo utilizes screenshots that were clearly inspired by Breath of the Wild, and so the hype for this title has been building. Luckily miHo Yo has just announced that Genshin Impact will arrive on Android, iOS, and PC on September 28th, and even better, you can pre-register on the Play Store starting today.
The trailer above offers a quick look at what you can expect from Genshin Impact. The first thing you'll notice is the fantastic anime-style graphics, but beyond that, you can see that the action-based combat offers plenty of swordplay and magical attacks, all presented in a 3rd person view that takes place in an open world. At launch, you'll be able to visit two of the title's seven cities, with the rest of the towns planned for release in future updates. You'll be able to tackle the game solo, and there's also a co-op mode that will work cross-platform, which means you'll be able to play with your buddies whether they game on PC or mobile. Genshin Impact will even come to PS4, but so far, all we know is that this console version will land sometime this fall.
Of course, in order to guarantee that anyone can play the game at any time, Genshin Impact will be free-to-play, though so far there's no word precisely how the title will be monetized. Seeing that this isn't miHo Yo's first F2P mobile game, it's easy enough to take a quick look at the dev's previous work Honkai Impact 3rd, which shows the dev has no problem leaning into heavy in-app purchases. While this is worrying, here's hoping miHo Yo loosens up its prices on cosmetics for the release of Genshin Impact, instead of lazily cashing in on gorgeous graphics like its last release.
So far, I'm cautiously optimistic about the upcoming release for Genshin Impact, and while I wouldn't recommend that people get their hopes up, I definitely like what I've seen so far, though I still fear IAPs will end up defining the title. So if you're eager to get your hands on Genshin Impact as soon as possible in order to make up your own mind, you can pre-register on the Play Store starting today so that you'll receive a release announcement on September 28.
Genshin Impact Will Launch on September 28th on PC, Android and iOS
Pre-registration opens today on Google Play, Apple’s App Store and official website for miHoYo’s latest open-world ARPG title
SHANGHAI, August 18, 2020 – Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo announced today that its latest open-world action RPG title Genshin Impact is set to release on September 28th for PC, Android and iOS. This upcoming free-to-play title will allow players to roam the vast lands of an exotic world alone or adventure with friends in cross-platform co-op mode.
Genshin Impact is an open-world Action RPG title that takes place in a massive fantasy continent of Teyvat, which offers a lively open world, multiple characters, element-based combat and exploration, and an engaging story. Players will take on the role of the mysterious "Traveler", setting off the voyage of finding their lost sibling, and ultimately unravels the mysteries of themselves and the world.
As a free-to-play online title, Genshin Impact enables players to explore Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor – two of the seven major cities in Teyvat – each with unique cultural ambience, stories, vast surrounding landscapes full of diverse creatures and enemies, mysteries, and hidden treasures. Furthermore, the game will continue to expand with more cities, following stories, new characters and seasonal events through live-service updates to enrich the gameplay and expedition in the continent of Teyvat.
Genshin Impact offers both the classic single-player mode and the cross-platform co-op mode for up to four players. Pre-registeration on Google Play and Apple App Store has opened today, and all players can invite friends to pre-register together via Genshin Impact’s official website at genshin.mihoyo.com to participate the pre-registration campaign to claim a slew of milestone rewards.
Developed and published by miHoYo, Genshin Impact will be available September 28th on Apple’s App Store, Google Play Store and Genshin Impact’s official website. Genshin Impact has been rated T for Teen for PC by ESRB, 9+ on iOS and 12+ on Google Play. The game is also coming to PlayStation®4 this fall, and the release date will be revealed later.
For more information and updates, please visit Genshin Impact's official website (genshin.mihoyo.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About miHoYo:
"Tech Otakus Save the World!" Founded in Shanghai in 2012, miHoYo dedicates itself to being a leader in the interactive entertainment industry, with creative content covering games, manga, novels, and more, striving for perfection in all it delivers. miHoYo endeavors to bring its vision to the players of the world, and create a lasting and supportive community.
