It's no coincidence that Genshin Impact looks a heck of a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, thanks to its colorful graphics and open-world design. Of course, this parallel is easy to draw when the developer miHo Yo utilizes screenshots that were clearly inspired by Breath of the Wild, and so the hype for this title has been building. Luckily miHo Yo has just announced that Genshin Impact will arrive on Android, iOS, and PC on September 28th, and even better, you can pre-register on the Play Store starting today.

The trailer above offers a quick look at what you can expect from Genshin Impact. The first thing you'll notice is the fantastic anime-style graphics, but beyond that, you can see that the action-based combat offers plenty of swordplay and magical attacks, all presented in a 3rd person view that takes place in an open world. At launch, you'll be able to visit two of the title's seven cities, with the rest of the towns planned for release in future updates. You'll be able to tackle the game solo, and there's also a co-op mode that will work cross-platform, which means you'll be able to play with your buddies whether they game on PC or mobile. Genshin Impact will even come to PS4, but so far, all we know is that this console version will land sometime this fall.

Of course, in order to guarantee that anyone can play the game at any time, Genshin Impact will be free-to-play, though so far there's no word precisely how the title will be monetized. Seeing that this isn't miHo Yo's first F2P mobile game, it's easy enough to take a quick look at the dev's previous work Honkai Impact 3rd, which shows the dev has no problem leaning into heavy in-app purchases. While this is worrying, here's hoping miHo Yo loosens up its prices on cosmetics for the release of Genshin Impact, instead of lazily cashing in on gorgeous graphics like its last release.

So far, I'm cautiously optimistic about the upcoming release for Genshin Impact, and while I wouldn't recommend that people get their hopes up, I definitely like what I've seen so far, though I still fear IAPs will end up defining the title. So if you're eager to get your hands on Genshin Impact as soon as possible in order to make up your own mind, you can pre-register on the Play Store starting today so that you'll receive a release announcement on September 28.