Apple may be a dirty word around these parts, but you've got to admit it has a pretty good handle on the music market. The company released Apple Music on the Play Store in 2015, bringing its blend of streaming music and live radio to Android users. Today Apple is announcing that its flagship radio station Beats 1 has a new name, and two more radio stations are being added to the service.

In a move to maximize branding, Apple is officially rechristening Beats 1 as Apple Music 1. The contents of the station itself remains the same. With studios all over the world, it boasts shows hosted by some of the biggest names in music. Zane Lowe, Billie Eilish, and Elton John are just a few of the voices you'll hear on an average day.

Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country are available now.

The music streaming service is also adding two new radio stations. Apple Music Hits offers a catalog of the biggest bops from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Shows on this station will be hosted by the Backstreet Boys, Huey Lewis, Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, and more.

Go buy yourself some big ol' boots, because Apple Music Country promises to showcase a diverse mix of music from country's most exciting voices. Hosts include Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Pat Green.

While Google prepares to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music, Apple keeps iterating on the same service it introduced five years ago. The Android app recently added gapless playback and Chromecast support. It's a little untraditional to use Apple Music on an Android phone, but hey, so is giving Snoop Dogg his own radio show. The changes are now live on the Android app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store or APK Mirror.