After a couple weeks of sitting in wait, the Pixel 4a is making its way to pre-order customers. We've heard from our readers about when they should expect to get their phones.

Shannon from Indianapolis told us that they ordered two Pixel 4a phones and have received notification that their units should arrive on August 19 or 20 — that's Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Erik sent us their Google Store notification email and it appears that they will be getting their 4a around the same time.

As a reminder, Google is fulfilling orders for unlocked, Google Fi, and Verizon-locked units right now. U.S. Cellular is set to begin selling their own 4a phones starting August 20.

