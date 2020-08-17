If there's something that has the potential to be cheated, people will usually try to cheat it. T-Mobile Tuesdays is the latest victim, as eagle-eyed redditors discovered a month or two ago. For some reason, a huge portion of winners were coming from a small town in Pennsylvania, with T-Mobile admitting to CNBC that bots were to blame.

As many of you probably know, T-Mobile Tuesdays is an app that gives away discounts and free things, ranging from t-shirts and stocks to full-on vacations, every Tuesday to T-Mo (and now Sprint) subscribers. T-Mobile publishes the winners of bigger-ticket items, and some customers noticed that many winners seemed to be coming from a town called Chadds Ford in Pennsylvania. For some reason, out of the 175 winners in March and May, a town with a population of 3,700 had 24 winners, with the gift cards adding up to $4,000. Those 24 wins in the span of two months are more than Chicago, Utah, and the state of New York have each had since the T-Mobile Tuesdays program started in January 2018.

@TMobile TMobile Tuesdays is RIGGED for someone with ties to ChaddsFord, PA!

NO WAY in a town of 3700 have THIS MANY PEOPLE WON LEGIT!!

It's MAIL FRAUD @FBI ! pic.twitter.com/bApwHjCwFB — ɕʱɾ¹§ɬîɳɛ (@Sifting4ZTruth) July 21, 2020

T-Mobile told CNBC that this was due to bots submitting multiple entries, though it declined to say much more. Some have been drawing parallels with McDonalds' McMillions situation, though four grand is obviously a lot less than the $24 million McDonalds gave away under false pretenses, and the engineering behind both is quite different.

According to T-Mo, more safety measures have been put in, and the issue will continue to be monitored. Hopefully this means that more of the money will be going to actual customers now. As a T-Mobile customer, I feel obligated to be bitter about this whole situation, though I keep forgetting to enter the contests in the first place.