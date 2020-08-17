Spotify may be testing or rolling out a new daily playlist which will feature tracks from your favorite artists and genres in addition to sports podcasts. If Daily Sports spreads across to more users, it will join the streaming service's growing list of daily music-and-podcast playlists curated to its users.

Our Ryne Hager was fed this playlist for the first time today. It starts off with a day-of-the-week announcement, then goes straight into an episode of ESPN Daily, a 20-minute look at a single subject in sports. After a few songs that align with his taste — on which he heartily welcomes your judgment — comes The Bill Simmons Podcast, a 2-hour talk show. The debate-driven Skip and Shannon: Undisputed is the third and final show in the playlist. Sandwiching those shows are more songs.

It's not clear if the structure and content of Daily Sports will be similar day to day.

The playlist comes up as Spotify, with the help of its Gimlet Media acquisition last year, is reportedly working to launch original sports programming, a lucrative genre for podcasts and radio. Bloomberg reported in January that among several daily productions could be a 10-minute highlights show.

Spotify's current mixed-format playlist offerings include Your Daily Podcasts and Your Daily Drive.