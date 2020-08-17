After weeks of anticipation, Samsung introduced the successor to its first-gen folding phone at an online Unpacked presentation earlier this month. At the time, Samsung said it would share more details about the Galaxy Z Fold2 on September 1st. It's still August, but we've already learned a few new things about the device thanks to a listing on TENAA, China's telecommunications authority.

Even though the agency hasn't published a full spec sheet just yet, the approval listing gives us a peek at the hardware inside this upcoming foldable, as well as reveals a few other tidbits of info — for one thing, we now have a confirmed model number: SM-F9160.

TENAA listing photos reveal all angles of the device in the Mystic Black color.

The listing also reveals that the device will support dual-mode 5G for easier access to future networks. We also know that the Galaxy Z Fold2 is being manufactured in Vietnam, just like future Pixel devices may be.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold2 sure seems to be shaping up to be quite an improvement over the first generation, which was widely panned for durability issues. The new model has some tweaks that should help provide extra rigidity. And now that the device has passed TENAA certification, it won't be much longer until it's out. Pre-orders should begin early next month in the US, so I guess it's time to start unfolding those bills in your wallet.