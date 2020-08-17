Pokémon Masters landed on the Play Store in a rough spot last year (August 2019), thanks to an awful grind, horrible monetization, and a drought of content. Seriously, one of the producers even apologized publicly for releasing such a boring game. While the monetization in the title hasn't changed in the last year, it would seem the gameplay has received frequent improvements, and now that we are on the precipice of the game's first anniversary, DeNA has announced that Pokémon Masters will soon evolve into Pokémon Masters EX.
Above, you can watch a 9-minute video that covers the first-anniversary update for Pokémon Masters, which is expected to land on August 27th. This update will see the game's name changed from Pokémon Masters to Pokémon Masters EX, which is a bold move indeed, perhaps groundbreaking. Who knew two letters could make such a difference?
All jokes aside, the name change isn't the only announcement for today. DeNA has also disclosed a plethora of content updates, some of which will be available starting today, with others rolling out sometime soon. So if you're interested in new content, I've pasted the details in full below.
Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o: The Dragon-type sync pair of Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o will make their debut in the sync pair Spotlight Scout, which is available now until September 2 at 10:59PM Pacific time. A Sygna Suit is a special outfit that Trainers can wear into battle on the island of Pasio. This sync pair uses moves like Eyes on the Prize!, which raises a player’s critical-hit rate while also reducing their sync move countdown, and Clanging Scales, which attacks all opponents at once. A new trailer highlighting this sync pair can be found here on the official Pokémon Masters YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9eDtQ-Y4oM
Legendary Event – Cyrus & Palkia: The sync pair of Cyrus & Palkia star in an in-game event titled New World Dilemma, which is available now until September 2 at 10:59PM Pacific time for those that have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. In this event, players will embark on an adventure with Cyrus, the boss of the villainous Team Galactic, and Sygna Suit Cynthia. Players who complete New World Dilemma will have the sync pair of Cyrus & Palkia join their teams
Lance & Dragonite Return: The Dragon-type sync pair of Lance & Dragonite has returned and will be available in the sync pair Spotlight Scout from August 19 at 11:00PM Pacific time until September 2 at 10:59PM Pacific time.
Rock-Type Egg Event: This event lets players earn Pokémon Eggs, which can be hatched into Rock-type Pokémon such as Aeordactyl, Onix, Geodude, and Kabuto. Rare shiny versions of Aerodactyl and Kabuto can also be obtained. All Pokémon hatched from Eggs can be paired with the game’s Main Character to battle alongside one another. This event is available now until August 24 at 10:59PM Pacific time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.
Explore the Celebration-Themed Pokémon Center: A specially decorated version of the in-game Pokémon Center will be available for players to explore for a limited time. This version of the Pokémon Center features new background music and a giant statue of Lear.
Run-Up to One-Year Anniversary – Login Bonus & Mission Bingo: Players who login to the game and complete the Run-Up to One Year Mission Bingo before August 27 at 10:59PM Pacific time will receive up to 3,000 Gems, 225 Skip Tickets, and other in-game rewards.
As you can see, two new sync pairs are on offer, with a third coming shortly, and there's even a unique event in the mix along with a login bonus for anyone who jumps into the game before its anniversary on August 27. So if you'd like to score your login bonus today, you can grab the install for Pokémon Masters through the Play Store widget below.
