Oxygen OS is up for some big changes once its Android 11 build goes stable, but that doesn't stop OnePlus from getting out more updates to its current Android 10-based software. As such, the company has released the latest Oxygen OS builds to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, ranging from version 10.5.10 to 10.5.13 depending on model and region.
Despite the varying version numbers, all updates have the same enhancements on board. There's a fix for the overlapping character issue on ambient display and optimizations in the front camera's effects department. Other than the usual unspecified bug fixes and system stability improvements, this build also updates the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to the August security patch level.
OnePlus 8:
- India: Oxygen OS 10.5.11.IN21DA
- EU: Oxygen OS 10.5.10.IN21BA
- North America: Oxygen OS 10.5.12.IN21AA
OnePlus 8 Pro:
- India: Oxygen OS 10.5.13.IN11DA
- EU: Oxygen OS 10.5.12.IN11BA
- North America: Oxygen OS 10.5.13.IN11AA
Changelog:
- System
- Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08
- Camera
- Optimized shooting effect with front camera
As always, the new Oxygen OS version is rolling out in stages, so it might take a while until it hits your phone. It'll first hit a small batch of users, and if there are no bigger problems or hiccups, it'll come to everyone over the next few days. You can check your system settings to see if you're already in.
