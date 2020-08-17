As is typical with the weeks following major device releases, Netflix has updated its HD and HDR10 support list with the latest and greatest that phone and tablet manufacturers have to offer. This time around, the list is dominated by Samsung devices, with two TCL phones making it in as well.

The new additions can be found below.

HD

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

TCL 10 5G

TCL 10 Plus

HDR10

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

TCL 10 5G

TCL 10 Plus

It's not really surprising that only the top-end Samsung phones get HDR10 support in addition to HD streaming, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless. So if you plan on spending a grand or two on one of the new Samsung Galaxy Note or foldable Z phones, rest assured you'll be able to watch any HDR-capable Netflix show in HDR as soon as you get the phone in hand.