As is typical with the weeks following major device releases, Netflix has updated its HD and HDR10 support list with the latest and greatest that phone and tablet manufacturers have to offer. This time around, the list is dominated by Samsung devices, with two TCL phones making it in as well.
The new additions can be found below.
HD
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A41
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy Note20
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- TCL 10 5G
- TCL 10 Plus
HDR10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- TCL 10 5G
- TCL 10 Plus
It's not really surprising that only the top-end Samsung phones get HDR10 support in addition to HD streaming, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless. So if you plan on spending a grand or two on one of the new Samsung Galaxy Note or foldable Z phones, rest assured you'll be able to watch any HDR-capable Netflix show in HDR as soon as you get the phone in hand.
- Source:
- Netflix
