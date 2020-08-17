Chromebooks are in hot demand as kids get back to school, and the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is one of the best budget options around. Sure, it doesn't have a high-end CPU, but it's one of the few laptops available for under $300 with a 1080p screen and at least 4GB RAM. Now you can get one for as little as $250.

The cheapest $250 version has an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC internal storage, and a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS non-touch display. For connectivity, the laptop offers one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectors (both of which can be used for charging), a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a microSD card slot.

There's also a $300 model available, which doubles the internal storage to 64GB and increases the RAM to 6GB. There are some $500+ Chromebooks that don't even have that much memory, so that's a fantastic deal if you don't mind the non-touch display. Both models will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.