JBL produces dozens of speakers and other audio products designed for outdoor/water use. One of them is the JBL Charge 4 speaker, which is a bit old at this point, but is still an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker. Now you can get it from Woot for just $89.99, and other JBL audio products are on sale too.

The JBL Charge 4 has an IPX7 waterproof rugged design, up to 20 hours of playtime from its 7,500mAh battery, and support for pairing with other JBL speakers using the JBL Connect+ app. You can listen to music over Bluetooth 4.2 or a wired 3.5mm connection, and the speaker charges over USB Type-C.

The speaker is available from the link below. Woot is also selling refurbished JBL Free X wireless earbuds for $34.99, but there are probably better options at that price point, like the EarFun Free. No matter what you end up buying, Woot offers free shipping to Amazon Prime customers.