Earlier this month, T-Mobile was selling its version of the OnePlus 7T for just $399, but you had to be a T-Mobile customer (or request an unlock after purchase). Now you can buy the same phone from B&H Photo for the same price, but it's already carrier-unlocked.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM, a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP), and stereo speakers. The OnePlus 7T has been succeeded by the OnePlus 8, but that phone starts at $700, making the 7T a more tantalizing deal. See our full review of the OnePlus 7T for more details.

B&H Photo is selling the 'HD1907' model, which is T-Mobile's version of the phone. That means updates are slightly slower, it won't connect to Verizon, and you have to buy a dual-SIM tray if you want to use more than one SIM card. However, if you have a PC and a bit of spare time, you can easily convert the phone to the regular international OxygenOS software. B&H says the bootloader is ready to be unlocked out of the box — no need to request an unlock from T-Mobile.