Samsung usually launches the latest Galaxy Note phones in August, and this year was no different. Like with the Note10 series, there are two Galaxy Note20 variants: the Note20 and Note20 Ultra. In this video, Zack of JerryRigEverything gets his hands on the Ultra model, with no legitimate flaws revealing themselves.

Zack starts off by testing the new Gorilla Glass Victus that's covering the display, though it's quickly revealed that his Mohs picks don't demonstrate any huge difference since it's still glass at its core. In real-world use, Victus might hold up better, but the picks used aren't made to show differences like that. Zack then splits open the S Pen, using the dbrand teardown skin to help explain how it charges.

After some scratching of the glass back, camera module, and aluminum chassis reveals nothing hugely new, Zack proceeds to his signature burn test. It turns out that the Note20 Ultra's AMOLED display, unlike most other AMOLEDs, does retain a burn spot — not that this will affect anyone who isn't holding a lighter to their $1,300 phone. The tests are rounded out by a bend test; the phone doesn't flex at all.

You can watch the full video via the embed above or the link below.