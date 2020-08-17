The Arlo Ultra is no longer the newest version out, with the Ultra 2 having debuted last month. That said, the Ultra 2 doesn't add much aside from better Wi-Fi connectivity, which means that you could save a whole lot without sacrificing much at all with the first-gen Ultra. The single-camera Ultra kit is down to just $290 at Amazon, representing a discount of $109.99 from its MSRP.

When it launched in 2018, the Ultra was a bit of a mess, but the issues have since been smoothed out. In our review, we noted that the Ultra was a good camera overall, with the biggest letdown being the price. Obviously, the price has been addressed with this deal. The Ultra's pluses include great-looking 4K video, a long-lasting battery, local storage, an integrated spotlight, and a well-designed housing.

$290 is the lowest price we've seen on the Arlo Ultra. Keep in mind that this kit only includes one actual camera; if you need another, the two-camera offering is pretty well-priced as well at $449.99 right now. A year of Arlo Smart Premier, which stores 30 days of recordings in the cloud, is included free of charge. Hit the link below to pick one up.