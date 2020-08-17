Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow end to last week, we're starting this week with a hefty list of sales. The tree-based puzzler Prune is currently on sale for $0.99, though if RPGs are more your speed, then you grab Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition for half-off, and if you're into sci-fi based tactical roguelikes, Star Traders: Frontiers is also a fantastic pickup at half its regular price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 78 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- APPtoSD PRO - Moving Apps to SD Card $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Buggy Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- File Manager Pro 2020 — File Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gallery - Photo Gallery, Video player 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music player Pro 2020 - Audio player $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arrow Hit $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- INFLUENCE pro - Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Infinite The Block Premium $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Moon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Firi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reborn Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Video Live Wallpaper - Video Wallpaper Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farim - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- TwitPanePlus $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Edge Gestures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Test & WiFi Scan $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- App for GeoGuessr $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Wallets $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Recovery Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Finance Bundle License ( One License for all ) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Home Budget Manager With Sync $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Steam Property - PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- ShapeOminoes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese Visual Novel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Deponia - The Puzzle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Chuckie Egg $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Edge Ball $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Master PRO (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Final Cut: Fame Fatale (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Aivy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Imperial eXoduX Widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mandala : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Neumorphism R One for klwp $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Linebox - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Drawon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MATION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Miui 12 Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
