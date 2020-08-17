In addition to the regular Echo smart speaker, Amazon sells an upgraded model called the Echo Plus. It offers improved sound and a built-in Zigbee hub for select smart home devices, and now you can get it for just $74.99. That's 50% off the usual price of $149.99.

Amazon's Echo Plus does all the things you'd expect an Alexa speaker to do, like control smart home devices, stream music, call other speakers (or people with the Alexa app installed), use third-party skills, and more. Compared to the regular Echo speaker, the Plus has improved audio quality and a built-in Zigbee hub for directly connecting to some smart home devices. While most smart home products use a standard Wi-Fi connection these days, the Zigbee hub still comes in handy for Sylvania and Hue bulbs, Yale locks, and more.

This appears to be the lowest price yet for the Echo Show, but unlike some previous deals, Amazon isn't throwing in a free smart light bulb or smart plug. All you get is the speaker.