Microsoft's Surface Duo was finally revealed after almost a year of teasing just earlier this week, and our readers seem pretty polarized about it — and the whole category of folding phones in general. To be fair, there are a lot of disadvantages, like sky-high price tags and durability concerns. In my mind, we've reached the second generation of foldables, and some of those issues are starting to be resolved (outside price, anyway). With the development made so far, I'm curious to know if you'd consider a foldable for your next phone.

There are a surprising number of foldables out there and on the horizon. There's Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Fold, the later Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, the upcoming Z Fold2, the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs, Motorola's Razr and an alleged follow-up, and Microsoft's slightly different dual-screen Surface Duo, among other smaller entrants (depending on how you define "foldable.")

Sometimes I'm not sure whether to call them all phones or not, but I'm already a convert – and I used to be a vocal skeptic. But after using the Z Flip for the last six months (off and on, anyway), I'm convinced that long-term, foldables are the future.

We're still in the early adopter stage, though, and two generations of product developmnt might not be enough to have you convinced just yet. Of course, that's not to mention much more fundamental concerns like price. In short, there are lots of reasons to say "no," and I expect most of our readers will, but I'm curious to know how many of you are ready to try a folding phone.

