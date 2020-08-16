Back in 2017, we published a list of the most and least popular smartphones and tablets used to browse Android Police (the site you're reading right now). Many of you loved seeing where your favorite devices ended up in the rankings, but we never published followup posts for subsequent years — until now! We're back with a new installment for 2020, with more fun facts about the kinds of phones and tablets our readers use.

This time around, we'll be using data collected via Google Analytics starting January 1st, 2020 and ending July 31st, 2020. Since some of our readers use content blockers that prevent Analytics from loading, it's not a perfect data set, but it's what we have to work with. Also, roughly 4% of our mobile visitors aren't using devices with names that Analytics can identify, but that's a fairly small percentage.

The top 10 (kinda) devices

Without further ado, here are the top 10 mobile devices used to browse Android Police in 2020, complete with percentages.

Device Percent of mobile traffic Apple iPhone 14.61% Apple iPad 2.01% Samsung Galaxy S9 1.70% Samsung Galaxy Note9 1.61% Google Pixel 3 1.52% Google Pixel 3 XL 1.38% Google Pixel 4 XL 1.31% Google Pixel 2 XL 1.26% OnePlus 6T 1.17%

Apple shares the same user agent for every iPhone model it has ever made, so that 14.61% number is slightly misleading, but that's what Analytics gives us. The same goes for the iPad, which explains its number two spot. Samsung and OnePlus both use varying model numbers for their phones, so we've combined the data for each model (e.g. the Galaxy S9 total is combined from the US/international variants).

All told, the data probably isn't too surprising to anyone who has browsed our comments once in a while. We have plenty of Pixel fans visiting the site, and Samsung's phones are near the top partially because they are the most popular Android devices worldwide.

The least popular devices, and fun facts

I expected to see more OnePlus devices in the top 10, but that might be because the company releases new phones so frequently, never giving a single model much time to rack up market share. After the OnePlus 6T, the most common phones are the OnePlus 6 (0.55%), OnePlus 5T (0.5%), OnePlus 7T (0.42%), and OnePlus 5 (0.42%). The latest OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro doesn't make the top 100 at all, but we're using data from January to July, and the OP8 series was only released in April.

The most popular LG device is the Stylo 5.

Just like in our 2017 dataset indicated, we don't have too many LG fans visiting the site. The most popular LG phone on Android Police is actually the Stylo 5 at 0.39%, followed by the LG G7 at 0.21%. Surprisingly, the third most popular LG phone isn't the V60, Velvet, G8, or even V50 — it's the 2018 V40, coming in at 0.16%.

Motorola's first device in our data is last year's Moto G7 Power (0.36%), followed by the Moto G5 Plus (0.24%) and the Moto X4 (0.2%). I didn't expect to see more people visiting Android Police with a budget Motorola phone from 2017 than the OnePlus 7 Pro, but life is full of surprises.

Sony doesn't show up in our top 400 devices.

If you're wondering how many Sony smartphone owners visit our site, the answer is not many. Sony doesn't show up in the top 100 devices at all, or even the first 400. The top Sony phone visiting Android Police is the XZ1 Compact from 2017, coming at 0.03% usage. Granted, a massive chunk of our audience lives in the United States, where Sony has barely been able to sell phones for the past few years.

Finally, there's still a not-insignificant amount of visitors using old Google Nexus phones. Around 0.10% of our mobile traffic in 2020 came from the Nexus 5, the Nexus 5X is hanging around 0.07%, and the Nexus 6P is at 0.05%. Some of you are also keeping the Nexus tablet dream alive, with the Nexus 7 coming in at 0.03% and the Nexus 9 floating around 0.01%.