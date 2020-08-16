Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a top-heavy list that contains some long-awaited releases. First and foremost, the arrival of the 4X strategy game Civilization VI came as a surprise, and you can jump in for free to play your first 60 turns. If you prefer MMOs, then the long-awaited release of EVE Echoes is an easy pick up since it's free-to-play, and if you prefer strait-laced strategy games, then the mobile port for Radio Commander should definitely be on your radar. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of August 10th, 2020.

Civilization VI

Android Police coverage: Civilization VI turn-based strategy game arrives on Android, two years after iOS release

Out of nowhere, Aspyr media has finally brought its mobile port for Civilization VI to Android. As you would expect, this is a demanding game, and so performance is pretty hit and miss, with a lot of misses late-game. Keep in mind the title even chugs on the latest iPad Pros, so worse performance on a system that doesn't allow games to operate as close to the metal as iOS is pretty much expected. This means you'll find the best performance with your game set to 720p, and the late game will indeed lag as enemies take their turns. Still, it's nice to have the option to play Civ VI on Android, and what with the 60-move free trial, everyone can test the game to see how it plays before they spend a dime.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $39.99

EVE Echoes

Android Police coverage: EVE Echoes is a full-fledged sci-fi MMO, and it's finally available on the Play Store

EVE Echoes assuredly took its time coming to Android, but now that the game is here, everyone is free to play their favorite sci-fi MMO on the go. Sure, this isn't a 1:1 copy of the original PC version of EVE, but that's a good thing since you can now use a touchscreen interface to play. More or less, if you're looking to jump into an immersive MMO on mobile that offers a similar experience to PC, EVE Echoes is one of the few choices available that actually delivers. Yes, the game is technically pay-to-win, but I doubt this will deter seasoned EVE players since the PC version is monetized similarly.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $184.99

One Way: The Elevator

One Way: The Elevator landed on Android the same day the point and click adventure game officially arrived on Steam. Just like the PC version, this is a point and click adventure game, so you'll spend the majority of your time solving puzzles. Of course, this release's draw is its art, which stands above many of the adventure games currently available on the Play Store. Seriously, the animation in this title is fantastic, and since the puzzles are enjoyable as well, this is an easy title to recommend to any adventure game fan.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Blackthorn Castle 2

Blackthorn Castle 2 is the followup to Syntaxity's well-received puzzle-based adventure game The Mystery of Blackthorn Castle. Much like the original, Blackthorn Castle 2 is also an adventure game filled with puzzles. So while the graphics of this series may be a little simplistic, the puzzle-based gameplay is still enjoyable to work through. Sadly, hints are monetized, not that this game is exceptionally challenging or anything.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature

The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature was recently ported from PC to the Nintendo Switch, and since ports from the Switch to Android happen all of the time, it makes sense that this adventure game has finally arrived on the Play Store. As you can see in the trailer, this is a gorgeous game that borders on art. As you would expect, this is a game that focuses on the myth of Frankenstein's creature. Just keep in mind that the game can be beaten in around two hours, so it's pretty short.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Radio Commander

This week's roundup is filled with ports, and that's a good thing if you're interested in games that require skill instead of a fat wallet. Radio Commander is another title recently ported to Android. Much like a commander would coordinate their troops on maps through communication over radios, it will be your job to ensure your soldier's success by providing the correct commands as you plan your attacks on a map. This makes for a unique experience where you'll bark orders at your troops in the comfort of your office, and despite what you're thinking, it's actually a pretty dang enjoyable setup.

Monetization: $6.49 / no ads / no IAPs

HAMMER FORCE

Hammer Force is an educational augmented reality app that was originally designed for the Odyssey of the Mind creativity festival, but since the festival was canceled this year thanks to corona, Arm & Hammer teamed up with the title's developers to polish it up and bring it to the masses. There are two missions to select from, and there are some trivia questions in the mix as well. Basically, you'll use your STEM knowledge to save the day, thus promoting the field in an enjoyable way.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

UFC Beta

UFC Beta is just that, a beta of Electronic Art's EA Sports UFC title. Like most public betas, fans can jump in to test upcoming changes to the series, which could very well help drive development in a direction you'd like. So if you want to help EA for some reason or simply enjoy living on the razor's edge of the development cycle, you may want to jump into this beta to give it a spin. At the very least, this beta version of the game isn't stuffed with in-app purchases, so that's a bonus for sure.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Lemme HUP!

Lemme HUP is a simple title that sports a cute theme. Really, all you have to do is time your taps so that you jump out of the way of obstacles, which is typically presented as your character stands still. There's no running here, this is a game that's all about jumping, and that's it. The adorable them is what really sells this title, so if you're into cute casual games, Lemme HUP s the top contender this week, just keep in mind it's extremely basic.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bluff Plus

Bluff Plus is the latest release from Zynga, and it's a free-to-play card game all about bluffing. So, of course, there's a base-building mechanic, because why actually come up with anything original in order to keep people grinding through a pointless treadmill. Since this is a new release, in-app purchases are currently absent, though advertisements are included. So while playing a hand of cards can be fun as you bluff your way to success, the entire point of this release is to build out your island while raiding everyone else's, which is a played out mechanic and then some. Bluff Plus offers a lazy design, but it's not like this setup is unexpected from the likes of Zynga.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Brain Wash

Brain Wash is a simple interactive puzzler that leans on the extreme casual side. Each puzzle is unique, which means you'll interact with all of the game's puzzles in unique ways. For example, one puzzle had me twisting and turning an object until the entire image was revealed. Another had me pulling on a string to eventually reveal a cat. It's a super simple game, but it is a great title to wind down with at the end of a long day. Hardly any thinking is required, you simply play around with images until you move to the next puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Zombie Puzzles Quest

Zombie Puzzles Quest is the first of two match-3 titles in today's list, and since it contains strategy aspects thanks to the game's base-building mechanic, it offers slightly more gameplay than a standard match-3 game. Essentially this title offers a mashup of match-3 gameplay with Clash of Clans base-building content, all wrapped up in a generic skin. As you would expect from such a game, this is a title already filled with in-app purchases despite the fact it was just released in early access.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

The Grand Mafia

The Grand Mafia looks just like YottaGames previous crime-laden title Mafia City, and so I suppose The Grand Mafia is some sort of sequel in this Mafia franchise. More or less, this title plays like any other Clash of Clans clone, so does little to separate itself outside of the tired mafia theme. So if you're looking for more of the same strategic gameplay that requires deep pockets for acceptable progression, The Grand Mafia is a good a choice as any. Personally, I couldn't delete this game fast enough.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Atari Combat: Tank Fury

Oof, if you're wondering what Atari has been up to, well, I have some bad news. Atari Combat: Tank Fury is the latest mobile release from the studio, though it's currently in testing, which means the majority won't be able to play just yet. Still, the game is available somewhere, but it's not like this is a quality release or anything. As you can see, Atari Combat: Tank Fury is a match-3 game, of all things, and somehow Atari has attached a war theme to this casual time-waster. So if you've always felt the majority of match-3 titles weren't manly enough, Atari is for some reason filling this niche.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Hype Gym Inc.

Hype Gym Inc. is an early access release and something of an odd game, and so I just had to add this title as a WTF listing. Seeing that you'll play as if you're working at a gym, you'll fulfill your job by completing menial tasks, such as making smoothies or wiping down sweat. Honestly, this game gives me horrible flashbacks that recall of a time when I used to burnish the floors of my local athletic club at night, while also operating as a smoothie artist at the food counter during the day, so trust when I say this game nailed the mind-numbing boredom that goes hand in hand with such a job. Why anyone would purposefully want to experience such a thing, I do not know, which is why this title is the perfect WTF listing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

