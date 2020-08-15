YouTube has a few different methods of notifying you about new videos from specific channels, including push notifications on the mobile apps, alerts on the desktop site, and email. However, the last option is going away, as Google alleges email alerts aren't used very often.

"If you’re opted in to get emails about new uploads, live streams, and premieres from channels you’re subscribed to, these emails are going away on August 13th, 2020," a YouTube employee wrote in a support article. "You’ll still get notified on mobile via the YouTube app, or on desktop via your Chrome browser if you’ve turned these notifications on. If you haven’t turned these on yet, you can do so in notification Settings."

Google says that email notifications are being discontinued because "less than 0.1%" of messages are actually opened. That being said, YouTube's push and desktop notifications are never fully reliable, so email was still a great option to have.