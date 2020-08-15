Huawei receiving a trade ban from the United States over concerns about spying was one of the most important technology events last year, but its full ramifications have yet to take effect. The U.S. Commerce Department has repeatedly granted companies temporary 90-day licenses to continue selling components to Huawei, which have been renewed time and time again. However, the most recent license has now lapsed, potentially placing the company in further trouble.

The most recent extension to the general license was issued on May 15th, 2020, and was valid until August 13th. That means, at least for the moment, Huawei is unable to conduct business with any US-based entities. Huawei can't use Intel CPUs in its laptops, Qualcomm can't sell chips to Huawei, and any remaining Huawei phones with Google Play Services won't be able to receive updates. Google confirmed to The Washington Post that without the temporary license, the company can't "provide security updates and updates to Google’s apps and services on existing devices."

Several American companies have lobbied the Trump administration for permission to trade with Huawei, most notably Qualcomm. However, Huawei's fate will ultimately be determined by the result of the trade war between the United States and China, which currently shows no signs of stopping.