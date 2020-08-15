Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by MyWallApp, which is a fantastic wallpaper application that offers hundreds of beautiful backgrounds. We also have a couple of new COVID tracing apps, along with a much-needed plugin for the TeamViewer QuickSupport app. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Featured App

MyWallApp™ - Wallpapers

Endless customization has always been one of Android's strongest elements, and with MyWallApp™, you can easily change up your home screen as often as you'd like. MyWallApp™ is a free, non-ad-supported wallpaper application that features more than 400 expertly crafted options spanning categories such as Material Design, minimalism, patterns, and more. MyWallApp™ is continuously growing, with up to 30 new free wallpapers added every Thursday. For even more customization, MyWallApp™ Premium grants instant access to more than 265 professional wallpapers, plus up to 40 premium designs that are added every Sunday, all for just $1.49 a month.

Apps

COVIDWISE

Android Police coverage: Virginia is the first state to launch a COVID-19 contact tracing app using Google and Apple's API

It's official, the US now has a COVID-19 contact tracing app that's finally using Google and Apple's API, but it's only available in Virginia because each state has to come up with its own solution. Of course, if you happen to live in Virginia, starting this week, you can take COVIDWISE for a spin so that you can quickly receive notifications of exposure. As expected, the app works through bluetooth, so it will drain your battery just like any other app that uses bluetooth, and yes, GPS permissions are required.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Secure Clips - Keeps clipboard and notes private

Secure Clips is a private clipboard and notes app that can't be read by other apps. So unlike the default Android clipboard, you can rest assured that your clipboard's content will remain private if you use Secure Clips. All you have to do is copy to this app specifically through the Android share menu, and you'll no longer have to worry about apps potentially spying on your clipboard.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

LitePass: to the Lite version!

LitePass: to the Lite version is a unique and frequently-updated release that offers a list of all "lite" apps. You see, thanks to burgeoning smartphone territories, many app developers have created lite apps that work better with limited data and low-end devices, and it isn't easy to keep track of these apps unless you happen to live in a territory where they are offered. In comes LitePass, an app that offers a categorized list of all lite apps, all so people can find these apps a little easier. So while this is a niche release, it's a helpful one if you're a lite app fanatic.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ScreenHive

NHScreenHive is a new wellness app that specifically illustrates the amount of time you've used your device by continually showing you a timer on your screen. This way, people will have to acknowledge the length of time they use their phones throughout the day, ideally convincing some to cut down on their use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Skip by Jobcase

Skip by Jobcase is an early access release, and if you couldn't tell by its name, it's a job-hunting app. The idea behind this release is that instead of actively searching for jobs, you'll post a resume, and then the jobs will come to you. To get started, just fill out a single application form, and then the app will connect you with the employers who require your skills.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

NHS COVID-19

NHS COVID-19 is another corona tracing app, but this one comes from the NHS. This means the app is being trialed in England, though only with selected users and communities, so most people can't use this app just yet. Like all of the other tracing apps, you'll receive notifications if you've been in proximity with an infected person. You can even report any COVID-19 systems in the app to receive a free test in the mail, should you start feeling under the weather.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Take Care of Yourself

Take Care of Yourself is an app that comes from Philips Consumer Lifestyle, and while at first, I had no idea why Philips was so interested in helping people with their hygiene, I then remembered Philips offers a bunch of shaving products, which is probably why this app focuses so much on skincare, of all things. So if you're looking for advice from the latest conglomerate to throw its hat in the self-care app ring, Philips has your back with the launch of Take Care of Yourself.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Q Chat - Free Anonymous Group & Private Chat

Q Chat is an anonymous chat app for groups and private messages alike, and it's currently in early access. Much like the message boards of the pre 2.0 internet era, people can make boards, and everyone using the app is free to join them. Since everyone is anonymous, ideally profound conversations will happen, though more than likely, you'll just jump room to room as people spout nonsense for no reason other than because they can. Isn't anonymity fun?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design

Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design is apparently a popular photo editor on iOS, and now that the app has made its way to Android, users can take advantage of yet another photo editing app designed for sharing photos on social media. The app is currently in early access, but it's already amassed over 100,000 installs, so it would seem people have been eager to get their hands on this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $2.49

SlideScan - Slide Scanner App

SlideScan - Slide Scanner App offers precisely what it says in the tin. This is a slide scanning app, where you can take photos of your slides in order to digitize them. So, while this will be a painstaking process, especially if you happen to own a bunch of slides, it's nice to know you won't have to pay for extra equipment or for a business to scan your slides if you'd like to bring your aging pics into the modern age.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $19.99

DJ it! - Music Mixer

DJ it is a music mixing application for aspiring Disk Jockeys. While I doubt anyone is going to be making professional music with this app, it works great as an educational tool to learn the ropes of mixing music. Think of this app as DJing with training wheels, and you'll see the appeal of this release. Plus, it's pretty fun to mix up a few tracks on the fly when out and about, which you're not going to be doing with your physical tables unless you regularly drive them everywhere you go.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $16.99 - $49.99

Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite

Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite is an annoyingly long name for what is essentially a greeting card design app. With this app, you can design your own cards for events like birthdays and anniversaries, and you can even take advantage of videos and gifs in order to go with a design that's animated. You know, for that extra level of pop.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $9.99 - $199.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

TeamViewer Universal Add-On

Android Police coverage: TeamViewer now supports full remote control of Pixel, Xiaomi, and Oppo devices

As the Play Store listing states, this is not a stand-alone app, but a plugin for the TeamViewer QuickSupport app that previously did not support Pixel and Nexus devices. Now that the Universal Add-On is here, users who previously could not integrate the QuickSupport app on their Google devices now can. Of course, what's amusing about this release is that the dev made it a point to state this isn't a stand-alone title, and yet there are still reviews on the Play Store stating that they can't open this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

