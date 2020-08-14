The Galaxy S20 may be the most expensive "entry-level" flagship Samsung has ever launched, but as always with the company's handsets, the S20 can already be had at much lower prices than the $1000 MSRP. And just like that, we dug up the unlocked international dual-SIM variant of the phone on eBay, where it's currently sold for the all-time-low of $610 (which is $10 less than what we saw before).

In contrast to the US variant, the international version comes with the Exynos 990 processor rather than the Snapdragon 865, so expect that it doesn't perform quite as well. It also doesn't support 5G and only works with specific GSM bands part of AT&T and T-Mobile's networks, so you should check which bands are available in your area before you purchase the phone. It won't work on a CDMA carrier like Verizon at all.

With that out of the way, the S20 is still among the best Samsung phones you can get, as our own David Ruddock will tell you in his review. The international version will give you 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-SIM slot. The eBay seller can tout 100% buyer satisfaction, a rating of 99.7%, and has sold 1,260 units of the S20 at the time of writing, so it's as trustworthy as it can get.

If you can work with the compromises the international version comes with, you can purchase your brand-new S20 in Cloud Blue or Cloud Pink right through the link below.